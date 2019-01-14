Memorial of Lake Waccamaw drowning victim vandalized

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Police are searching for the person(s) responsible for defacing a memorial at Lake Waccamaw.

According to a Facebook post, Lake Waccamaw Police Department said the sign on the life jacket dedicated in memory of Raven White was recently vandalized.

White fell from the back of a boat and didn’t resurface back in August 2016. She was wakeboarding with friends and reportedly not wearing a life jacket.

If you know any information, you are asked to contact Lake Waccamaw Police at (910) 646-3558.