Mom learns foster baby is her adopted son’s sister, so she adopts her as well

(ABC News) — A single mother received the surprise of her life after discovering that the baby girl she was about to adopt shared the same biological mother as her newly adopted son.

“[Hannah] is the opposite of Grayson,” Katie Page of Parker, Colorado, told “Good Morning America” of her kids. “He loves to chill and she’s a wild thing. As soon as I started figuring it out that she was his sibling, I said, ‘Absolutely, [I’ll adopt her].’ Once I took in Grayson and I accepted being his mom, I accepted his family.”

Page divorced in her early 30s before becoming a foster parent in 2016. During her marriage, she experienced issues with infertility but had dreams of being a mom, she said.

“It was on my bucket list and I also always wanted to adopt,” Page added.

Page cared for four foster children before meeting Grayson — a baby boy who was abandoned at the hospital. On May 25, 2017, Page officially adopted Grayson, who is now 2 years old.

“The minute I saw him in the hospital, I fell in love,” Page said. “He’s so calm and sweet. He has the biggest challenges of all the kids.”

A month after Page adopted Grayson, she received a call about a newborn girl, named Hannah, who needed a home.

Page said as soon as she met Hannah, now a year old, that she knew she wanted to give her a forever home as well.

But when Page brought Hannah home and saw the name of the biological mother on the hospital bracelet, she noticed a similarity.