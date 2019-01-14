Nationwide blood shortage sparks blood drive

In the amount of time it takes you to read this sentence, two people will be in need of blood. But there’s a nationwide shortage and that’s why the American Red Cross needs people who can, to donate.

Statistics show that 60% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 5% do so in any given year.

That’s why the Red Cross struggles to maintain adequate levels of all blood types – and this struggle becomes more dire in times of weather related events where the need for blood surges due to an increase in car accidents and other emergencies, in addition to the normal need for blood from those such as cancer patients, who may need several transfusions a day.

James Sprunt Community College, along with the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on its campus Thursday. The blood drive will be held in the Boyette Building, room 113 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They recommend before giving blood, donors should eat a large meal and drink plenty of fluids.