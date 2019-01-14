NHSO accepting applications for ‘Explorer Post’ program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Has your high school student ever dreamed of being a sheriff’s deputy? There’s a great opportunity for them to see what’s it’s like and work alongside deputies in the field.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for their Explorer Post program.

Applicants must be ages 14 to 20 and have a minimum GPA of 2.0.

If interested or would like more information, contact First Sergeant Montjoy at wmontjoy@nhcgov.com or (910) 798-4245.