Wilmington-area Airbnb rentals earned $19 million in 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Airbnb announced Monday that its Wilmington-area host community earned a combined $19 million in supplemental income in 2018.
There were also 125,000 guest arrivals welcomed in the greater Wilmington region.
There are now over 14,000 North Carolina residents who share their homes as Airbnb hosts, with Wilmington-area hosts typically earning about $10,000 annually in supplemental income.
Airbnb is the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, catering to travelers less able to afford hotels and those who desire to stay in neighborhoods.
|
County
|
2018 Total Host Income
|
2018 Total Guest Arrivals
|
New Hanover
|
$12.8 million
|
85,000
|
Brunswick
|
$4.9 million
|
30,000
|
Pender
|
$1.1 million
|
6,900
|
Columbus
|
$151,000
|
1,000
|
Bladen
|
$78,000
|
950