Wilmington-area Airbnb rentals earned $19 million in 2018

By
WWAY News
-
0
An Airbnb in downtown Wilmington (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Airbnb announced Monday that its Wilmington-area host community earned a combined $19 million in supplemental income in 2018.

There were also 125,000 guest arrivals welcomed in the greater Wilmington region.

There are now over 14,000 North Carolina residents who share their homes as Airbnb hosts, with Wilmington-area hosts typically earning about $10,000 annually in supplemental income.

Airbnb is the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, catering to travelers less able to afford hotels and those who desire to stay in neighborhoods.

County

2018 Total Host Income

2018 Total Guest Arrivals

New Hanover

$12.8 million

85,000

Brunswick

$4.9 million

30,000

Pender

$1.1 million

6,900

Columbus

$151,000

1,000

Bladen

$78,000

950

