Wilmington-area Airbnb rentals earned $19 million in 2018

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Airbnb announced Monday that its Wilmington-area host community earned a combined $19 million in supplemental income in 2018.

There were also 125,000 guest arrivals welcomed in the greater Wilmington region.

- Advertisement -

There are now over 14,000 North Carolina residents who share their homes as Airbnb hosts, with Wilmington-area hosts typically earning about $10,000 annually in supplemental income.

Airbnb is the world’s leading community driven hospitality company, catering to travelers less able to afford hotels and those who desire to stay in neighborhoods.