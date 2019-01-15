Get ready to pay up even more to park at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fun in the sun is going to cost you more this year at Wrightsville Beach.

The Board of Alderman voted Tuesday morning to increase parking rates after losing thousands of dollars in revenue from Hurricane Florence.

Beginning April 1, hourly parking rates at all lot and street meters go up by 50 cents to $3. Residential passes will go from $35 to $50.

The town also voted to increase C1, C2 and contractor parking passes.

The town manager says it all comes down to tourism.

“Parking season begins April 1 and ends at the end of October,” Town Manger Tim Owens said. “On October 31 a lot of these changes were done so we could continue to provide services for tourism related activities.”

Some of those activities include beach renourishment, first responders and lifeguards.