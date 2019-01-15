Gun jams after Whiteville man allegedly aims at woman’s head, pulls trigger

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man accused of terrorizing a woman and threatening to kill her faces charges.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Foster Dennis, 25, forced his way into a woman’s home in the 600 block of Frank Baldwin Road on Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Michele Tatum says Dennis held the 24-year-old woman at gunpoint, choked her, and threatened to kill her. Tatum says Dennis also pointed the gun at the woman’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed.

The victim’s family members showed up at her home to check on her and heard her scream for help.

While they rescued her,Dennis ran from the home.

Dennis was arrested yesterday.

His charges include first degree burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a female.

His bond is set at $102,500.