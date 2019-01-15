Jimmy John’s sandwich shop opens in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new Jimmy John’s is now open in Leland.

The new shop, located at 503 Olde Waterford Way, will deliver sandwiches if you are inside the delivery area and offers catering.

“This will be our first store in Leland and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner and longtime resident Ryan Trotter. “We’re also excited for customers to try our new products including the 9-Grain Wheat Sub, Kickin’ Ranch®, sliced pickles and 16” Giant sandwiches.”

Trotter says he plans to hire around 30 employees. Anyone interested in applying can visit snagajob.com, indeed.com or stop by the store, open daily from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm, and fill out an application.

You can order sandwiches online or by calling (910) 399-7007.