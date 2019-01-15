Man who robbed woman with machete during drug deal sentenced to 12 years

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man who used a machete to rob a woman during a drug deal in 2014 was found guilty in court Tuesday.

James Issac Faulk was found guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon and habitual felon by a Columbus County jury. Faulk was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in state prison.

- Advertisement -

Faulk used a machete to rob a woman’s phone and purse during a drug exchange in December 2014.

The victim took the stand on Tuesday to describe how she was threatened and robbed by Faulk. She stated that since this incident she has dealt with her addiction and is attempting to live a clean and sober life.

The Columbus County jury began hearing evidence on the case on Tuesday morning around 9:30. The jury went out for deliberations shortly before noon and took less than an hour to find Faulk guilty. Subsequently, he admitted to being a habitual felon and was sentenced to at least 12 years behind bars.

He was previously convicted by David’s office in August 2016 of felony larceny and of being a habitual felon.

Faulk is currently serving a sentence in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections for the 2016 conviction, and had a projected release date of January 23, 2026. With the case that Faulk was convicted of today, he should remain in DAC’s custody until at least 2038.