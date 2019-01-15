New Chandler’s Wharf coffee shop offers CBD additives

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Grow N.C. is a cozy new coffee shop in downtown Wilmington. It’s location, tucked into one of the spaces at Chandler’s Wharf, means it’s essentially underground, owner Gus Villapiano said. He capitalized on that atmosphere of vaulted ceilings and exposed brick by adding comfy couches and local wood bars sourced from Brunswick and Wilson counties.

The coffee shop opened Jan. 10 serving hot and cold brewed coffee and espresso drinks, some of which can be enjoyed with CBD additives. It’s a legal hemp-derived compound purported to have medical benefits. Grow N.C. offers Hushpuff CBD infused sweetener and local coffee from Lucky Joe Craft Coffee.

- Advertisement -

Villapiano is also planning to source local vegan, gluten-free goodies. And by the the grand opening, which is yet to be scheduled, look for craft cocktails and house-infused liquors.

Read more here.