Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces flights to 7 cities

Starting on May 2, Spirit will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:

New Orleans

Orlando

Fort Lauderdale

Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Chicago/O’Hare

Detroit

Boston

According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.

Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.