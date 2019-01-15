Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces flights to 7 cities

Spirit Airlines (Photo: JT Occhialini / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Spirit Airlines is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The budget airline will offer daily, non-stop service to seven cities starting on May 2.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the airport announced the partnership and flight routes.

Starting on May 2, Spirit will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:

  • New Orleans
  • Orlando
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Baltimore/Washington D.C.
  • Chicago/O’Hare
  • Detroit
  • Boston

According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.

Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.

