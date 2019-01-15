Wilmington bakery offers free bread to those hurting from shutdown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Great Harvest Bread Company of Wilmington is now featuring what it calls it’s “Shutdown Shelf,” a selection of breads free to people suffering with not being paid due to the government shutdown.

Owner Jodie Hawthorne says they typically donate unsold bread to food banks and charities and this was just another way to give back to the community.

She says another Great Harvest franchise in Kansas first started the “Shutdown Shelf” idea and other franchises, including hers, decided to follow suit.

“I know some folks near us and some folks that are out of work because of the shutdown,” Hawthorne said. “Hopefully there will be an end, and hopefully this won’t be a need that drags on. We are always donating our unsold bread, so we’ll just keep it going as long as the need is there.”

If you are impacted by the government shutdown and could use some bread there is a specific shelf in the back of the store where you can help yourself.

The store, located at 5327 Oleander Dr #100, is open from 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.