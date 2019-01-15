WPD investigating armed robbery and stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and stabbing that took place yesterday at the 700th block of North 8th street at 2 p.m.

The victim was working with a construction company at location and was taking trash to the dumpster when a man confronted him and demanded money. After the victim said he had none, the suspect stabbed him and fled the scene on 8th St.

The suspect fled in a black two door Honda, the Honda is missing the front driver side hub cap.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, 25-32 years old, six feet tall and around 170-180 pounds. He was wearing a brown and tan stripped toboggan hat, brown and orange shirt and tan pants.

The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD is still investigating this incident, if you have any information you’re asked to call WPD or use text a tip.