11th annual Southern Farm Days brings new attractions

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Farm days are back at Lake Waccamaw. The Cape Fear Farm Heritage Association is putting on Southern Farm Days this weekend.

Robert Mills is the president of the association. He says this is the 11th year of Southern Farm Days.

Mills says they will have tractor pulls, horse plows and an antique tractor show. Mills says something new they have this year are brand new animal attractions for the kids.

“The trick horse, That’s new,” Mills said. “We didn’t have that last year. We have a camel up there too this year. We have a petting zoo up there for the kids. We have a lot of goats and small animals for them.”

The event is open to people of all ages. The event kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday.