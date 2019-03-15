Man pleads guilty to assaulting officer in WPD lobby

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Thursday to several assault charges on a Wilmington police officer.

Joseph Oscar Point III, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault, one count of resisting an officer and one count of felony assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury.

Point was sentenced to 15 to 27 of active imprisonment. The District Attorney’s office asked for the maximum sentence of 19 to 32 months, but the officer who was assaulted said he was satisfied with the sentence.

The incident first started on December 16 when Point was reportedly chasing his mother and her boyfriend around town. Officials say the chase led to the Wilmington Police Department, where the assault happened.

Officials say video surveillance shows the officer trying to stop Point. Point reportedly hit the officer in the head.

Officials say the officer had a concussion.