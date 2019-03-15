Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing uncle in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Duplin County man will spend up to 28 years in prison for shooting and killing his uncle in 2015.

According to a news release from the Wallace Police Department, Geovoney Xavier West pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder in the murder of Walter West, Geovoney’s uncle.

On October 4, 2015, Wallace Police responded to a shooting at 207 Raleigh Road in Wallace. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of Walter West. West had been shot twice.

West admitted to being in the home at the time of shooting and also had injuries that were consistent with the evidence found at the scene.

West also was on an audio recording admitting to destroying evidence that could be used to connect him to the crime

Investigators say over the next several years, Geovoney West employed several stall and delay tactics for his trial, including changing lawyers five times.

Finally, on Friday, Geovoney West pleaded guilty. At sentencing, West offered an apology to Walter West’s wife, Tamela West, and asked for forgiveness.