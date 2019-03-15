Muslims in Cape Fear respond to New Zealand tragedy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – As members of the Islamic center of Wilmington gathered for their weekly Friday service, we spoke with them about what happened thousands of miles away.

This Wilmington community bleeds for their Muslim brothers and sisters killed in New Zealand.

“Events like that should bring us closer and more together and show more compassion toward each other so this thing happened, it could happen to Christians it could happen to Jews it could happen to Muslims, but we really need to stand up together,” said Musa Agil, the chairman.

Some of the members here have lived and traveled all around the world. Bassam Ansour says the safest he’s ever felt is here in Wilmington.

“I moved to Wilmington in ’88. This is home away from home and over the years we’ve developed a long working relationship, a good relationship, with the local law enforcement office, the FBI and other agencies. If there is anything happening or brewing they contact one of our members,” said Ansour.

The imam of the center, Karorero Maherero, says that he is not nervous about his congregation’s safety, but that they do practice caution by staying informed.

“We’re just prepared every day. You know like a human being born one day, die another day, but Wilmington is a safe city so we feel better,” said Maherero.