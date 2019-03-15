Students walk out to raise awareness about climate change

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Students all over the world went on strike to support climate change action and awareness this afternoon.

350 Wilmington, the local action climate group participated in front of Thalian Arts Center.

High school students like Lillian Doll were fully aware of the consequences that the schools might enforce, but walked out anyway.

“I plan to have a long future of lobbying for environmental issues and speaking where necessary because this is something I feel very strongly about,” said Doll.

Doll said that raising awareness is equally important as going to school.