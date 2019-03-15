Wilmington man convicted of selling heroin

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Wilmington man has pled guilty to selling heroin, among other charges.

According to District Attorney Ben David, Lamar Claiborne, 35, of Wilmington pled guilty on Thursday in the New Hanover County Superior Court to one count of selling heroin, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and one count of possession of heroin. Claiborne was sentenced to a minimum of 55 months and maximum of 93 months behind bars.

- Advertisement -

The District Attorney’s Office said on October 17, 2017 a confidential informant working on behalf of the Wilmington Police Department purchased ten bindles of heroin from Claiborne for $100 on North 7th Street in Wilmington. Claiborne was also found with heroin in his car on a separate offense occurring in Wrightsville Beach on December 25, 2018. Claiborne has also been convicted of multiple narcotic offenses in the past.

“Repeat offenders such as this defendant must be brought to justice, especially those who

are dealing heroin,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

“As long as the distribution of heroin continues to plague this community, our office will continue seek harsh sentences for defendants who push this poison in our streets,” District Attorney Ben David said.