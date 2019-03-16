‘Are you listening?’ summit gives youth chance to speak out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Finding safe spaces for youth to speak on hot topics from cyber-bullying to gang activity can be a challenge, but the Wilmington Residential Academic Achievement Place (W.R.A.A.P.) is hosting forums to jump start start the discussion.

W.R.A.A.P. is a local non-profit organization that offers after-school activities and programs for at-risk youth. The ‘Are You Listening?’ youth summit is on-going event that gives youth the chance to freely discuss social concerns and everyday issues that gives parents and community members an opportunity to listen.

“As adults and caretakers, if we really find out whats going on that will help us create an atmosphere where these kids feel safe,” said Executive Director Daryl Dockery. “They have somewhere they actually can talk to, confide in and then [we can] give them some guidance and direction on what path they should take.”

This summit is held twice a year. Saturday’s event marked the 7th summit the organization has hosted.

