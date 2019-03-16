Miss America 2019 and NC Supreme Court Justice empower the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls and the 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin visited Wilmington to share their experiences and journey hoping to inspire the community, especially young girls.

The Wilmington North Carolina Chapter of the Links Inc. hosted their 49th annual Fine Arts Brunch Saturday morning. This year’s theme focused on bridging the gap of all disparities through leadership, education and service. This local organization is apart of an international volunteer service group of women.

- Advertisement -

“I did tell my personal story just because I thought that, that was something that people could relate to,” said Earls. “Whatever kind of challenge they might have in their lives it will be something different then what I face but often I think if they can identify with someone who’s gotten over a challenge that that will give them courage.”

Attendees also got the chance to hear the sweet sound of Franklin sing.