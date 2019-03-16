Two Wilmington men are facing robbery and assault charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– According to the Wilmington Police Department two Wilmington men are facing armed robbery, breaking and entering and assault charges on Saturday.

According to Witnesses the men robbed a homeless family at the AmeriStay Inn on Market Street and then robbed a couple in the Golden Corral parking lot on New Centre Drive just before 7 o’clock on Friday night.

- Advertisement -

During the confrontation in the Golden Corral parking lot one of the victims was cut on the hand.

Wilmington Police were able to get descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Police later identified the men as 28 year old Glenn Harry Bowen and 27 year old Robert James Sansbury. Both men were located at an apartment off Emory Street and take into custody.