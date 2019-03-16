Wrightsboro United Methodist Church packs thousands of meals for people in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsboro United Methodist Church in Wilmington is dedicated to feeding people in need all over the world.

About 60 volunteers gathered at the church on Saturday alongside Rise Against Hunger, an international non-profit hunger relief organization.

They packed almost 15,000 meals in just a few hours.

The congregation has been raising money for several months to fund these meals.

Pastor David Hollewell says this is an annual event, and that they make it a goal to try to top the amount of money raised from the year before.

“Each year we try to raise a little bit more money so that we can package a few more meals. So that’s kind of the challenge for us— to see how many we can afford to package up. I think we’ll do it every year for as long as we can,” said Hollewell.

As of right now, they are unsure of who these meals will feed.

Rise against Hunger will make that call when they receive the meals for distributing.