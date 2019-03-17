Funeral Services ongoing for Atlantic Beach Fire Chief

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WCTI) — Chief Adam Snyder died March 11 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., from injuries sustained in a snow skiing accident, according to a press release from Atlantic Beach officials. For the Livestream of the memorial service for Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder, .

- Advertisement -

The memorial service is being held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City and started at 3:00 p.m. The service is open to family, fire service members and the public. One Harbor Church is serving as an overflow viewing location. Video of the service will be live streamed to the Morehead City location at 1605 Fisher Street in Morehead City.

The family of Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Adam Snyder released the following obituary on Thursday:

“Chief Adam Snyder, of Morehead City, North Carolina, answered his last alarm at 1648 hours on Monday, March 11, 2019 while a patient at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Virginia, following a skiing accident. He was 46 years old.

Related Article: Man found dead in chair at NC beach resort

Adam was born May 27, 1972 in Bay Shore, New York, a son to Alfred W. And Karen A. Snyder. Adam attended schools in the Connetquot School District in New York, and in 1990 graduated from Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Florida. He furthered his education with Associates Degrees in Fire Protection Technology and Emergency Medical Science from Coastal Carolina Community College.

Adam’s career in Public Safety in North Carolina spanned 22 years. He was hired as a paramedic with Onslow County EMS in 1997 and also worked as a lifeguard with the town of Atlantic Beach. Adam was hired full-time as a FF/EMT for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department (ABFD) in 1999. His hard work, dedication, and leadership qualities were recognized; Adam was promoted to Lieutenant in 2002, Captain in 2003, and Deputy Fire Chief in 2004.

You can read more about Chief Snyder’s background here.