Sheriff: Nash County man wanted in wife’s killing captured in Arizona

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The 57-year-old Nash County man accused of murdering his wife has been captured in Arizona, Sheriff Keith Stone announced Sunday.

Rexford Lynn Keel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Diana Keel.

Diana Keel was reported missing a week ago. Lynn Keel was questioned following her disappearance but later released.

He was arrested near Tucson, Arizona, Stone said.

Lynn Keel was found with a large amount of cash and was possibly headed to the Mexican border, the sheriff said.

Both his cars had been seized before he left so Lynn Keel was driving a vehicle that belongs to his parents.

On Sunday, Stone said that Diana Keel died from multiple stab wounds.

Diana Keel was last seen alive March 8 by a postal worker who delivered a package to her at 11 a.m., Sone said Sunday. Diana Keel was reported missing the next day.

From the beginning, investigators called Lynn Keel a person of interest in the case.

Neighbors and friends of Diana Keel say the couple had a tumultuous marriage. Friends say Diana tried to leave Keel before and was planning on leaving him again.

