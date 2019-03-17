Sheriff: Nash County man wanted in wife’s killing captured in Arizona

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The 57-year-old Nash County man accused of murdering his wife has been captured in Arizona, Sheriff Keith Stone announced Sunday.
Rexford Lynn Keel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Diana Keel.
Diana Keel was reported missing a week ago. Lynn Keel was questioned following her disappearance but later released.
He was arrested near Tucson, Arizona, Stone said.
Lynn Keel was found with a large amount of cash and was possibly headed to the Mexican border, the sheriff said.
Both his cars had been seized before he left so Lynn Keel was driving a vehicle that belongs to his parents.
On Sunday, Stone said that Diana Keel died from multiple stab wounds.
Diana Keel was last seen alive March 8 by a postal worker who delivered a package to her at 11 a.m., Sone said Sunday. Diana Keel was reported missing the next day.
From the beginning, investigators called Lynn Keel a person of interest in the case.
Neighbors and friends of Diana Keel say the couple had a tumultuous marriage. Friends say Diana tried to leave Keel before and was planning on leaving him again.
