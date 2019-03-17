State to hold medication take-back dropoff event in Wilmington Monday

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance and Office of State Fire Marshal will host a series of medication take back events this week.

“Poisonings and deaths occur when prescription drugs end up in the wrong hands,” said Commissioner Mike Causey. “That’s why I am touring the state to protect our communities and environment by educating residents about the responsible way to get rid of unused medication.”

For the first time, unintentional poisoning is the leading cause of injury death to

North Carolinians, surpassing motor vehicle deaths according to the commissioner’s office.

Causey’s office reports that from 1999 to 2017, more than 13,000 North Carolinians died from opioid-related overdoses. In 2017 alone, the cost of unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths in North Carolina totaled over $2.5 billion.

Medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, with more than 67,000

children going to an emergency room for medicine poisoning each year, according

to a study by Safe Kids Worldwide.

During Operation Medicine Drop events, people can drop off over-the-counter

drugs, prescriptions, samples and pet medications with no questions asked. Law

enforcement partners will help dispose of the medications in the same secure way

they dispose of other drug items—by incinerating them. Drugs should not be

flushed or thrown away in the garbage because they may contaminate water

sources.

Safe Kids N.C. will host medicine take-back media events and press conferences at

the following locations:

• Wilmington, N.C. – Monday, March 18, from 2– 4 p.m. — UNCW Police

Department — 5126 Lionfish Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28403 (Commissioner

Causey will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m.)

• Raleigh, N.C. – Tuesday, March 19, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – North Carolina

Department of Insurance – 325 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, N.C. 27603

(Commissioner Causey will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.)

• Charlotte, N.C. – Wednesday, March 20, from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. –

Matthews Police Department – 1201 Crews Road, Matthews, N.C. 28105

(Commissioner Causey will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m.)

• Asheville, N.C. – Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Asheville

Outlet Mall – 800 Brevard Road, Asheville, N.C. 28806 (Chief State Fire

Marshal and Deputy Commissioner Brian Taylor will hold a press

conference).

• Winston-Salem, N.C. – Friday, March 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – WinstonSalem Police District 1 Office – 7836 North Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, N.C.

27106 (Commissioner Causey will hold a press conference at 11:00

a.m.)

Since 2010, Operation Medicine Drop campaigns have successfully incinerated more

than 152 million pills collected through permanent drop boxes and more than 3,000

events across North Carolina.

Operation Medicine Drop is a partnership between Safe Kids North Carolina (within

the N.C. Department of Insurance), North Carolina Department of Justice, Drug

Enforcement Agency, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

For more information about Operation Medicine Drop including a list of permanent

drop-off locations, visit the Safe Kids section of the North Carolina Department of

Insurance website at www.ncdoi.com/osfm/safekids/Default.aspx.