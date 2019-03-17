The Dubliner celebrates its final St. Patrick’s Day all weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – We’ve told you a bit about how the Dubliner will soon be acquired by the NCDOT, meaning this is their final St. Patrick’s Day.

Anna and Andrew Brothers have owned the Dubliner Pub and Patio on Carolina Beach Rd. for two years and are excited about their last hurrah.

The couple agrees that this is their favorite holiday to celebrate.

“We’re trying to blow it up, we’ve had a good Friday and Saturday so far so one last day and we’re waiting on everyone to show up. We’ve got a decent little crowd already,” said Andrew in the early afternoon on Sunday.

“Everyone is out and about and it’s a good Irish celebration,” said Anna.

“It’s like Christmas for us, neither one of us are Irish but we party like we are,” added Andrew.

The Dubliner will stay open until 2 a.m. Sunday.