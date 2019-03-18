CFPUA currently unable to process electronic payments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re trying to pay your CFPUA bill with a credit card, you might run into a problem.

CFPUA says it is currently experiencing technical problems with processing credit card or other electronic payments.

The issue is affecting payments made online, through CFPUA’s interactive phone service, and at CFPUA offices. Payments by check or in cash are unaffected.

CFPUA says its staff is working with credit card processors to restore service. We will have more updates as they become available.