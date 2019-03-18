UNCW’s Lenderman named CAA softball Pitcher-of-the-Week

WILMINGTON (UNCW SPORTS)–Senior Haley Lenderman of UNCW has been named co-recipient of the Colonial Athletic Association’s Softball Pitcher-of-the-Week award for the week ending Mar. 17.

Lenderman, who hails from Rochester Hills, Mich., earned her first career weekly honor after authoring a 2-1 record in the circle with a 0.33 earned run average at the Lafayette Ford Lincoln of Fayetteville Seahawk Softball Invitational last weekend.

- Advertisement -

After allowing one earned run in a 2-0 loss against Eastern Kentucky, Lenderman threw back-to-back shutouts against Youngstown State to close out the weekend tournament. In Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Penguins, she scattered six hits while striking out four batters.

Lenderman gave up just four hits in the Seahawks’ 3-0 victory over the Penguins on Sunday afternoon while recording two strikeouts as the right-handed hurler earned her third win in the last four starts.

“Haley has worked really hard this fall to prepare for her senior season,” UNCW Coach Kristy Norton said. “Her desire to be a leader on the field has shown with her commitment to growing and improving. We couldn’t be more excited to see her be recognized for her dedication and performance and we look forward to seeing her continue to contribute in CAA play.”

Lenderman has posted a 6-4 record this season and ranks second in the CAA with a 1.58 earned run average while adding 40 strikeouts in 53.0 innings.

The Seahawks, 16-12 on the season, continue their season-long 10-game homestand this week with five games. After a doubleheader against Canisius on Tuesday, the Seahawks open CAA play with a three-game series against Towson this weekend.