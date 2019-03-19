Boat capsizes near Snow’s Cut Inlet

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man whose boat capsized in Carolina Beach is safe.

It happened at the Wildlife Boat Ramp a little after noon on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Crews responded to the call about a man whose boat overturned near the Snow’s Cut Inlet. When crews arrived, a man was clinging to the boat.

Responders were able to get the boat under control and keep it from pulling away with the current.

The boater was treated on the scene for hypothermia. No word yet on what caused the boat to capsize or the boaters identity.