Former New York Jet makes Wilmington boys dreams come true

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Jaxon Saulter was born with spina bifida and has been living with it for three years now. On Monday, the Saulter family got a surprise of a lifetime that they will never forget.

Marty Lyons the founder of the Marty Lyons Foundation was in Wilmington at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center to grant Jaxon’s wish to go to Disney World.

“Were always in the doctors office, it seems like constantly. So, its nice to have some relief”said Jaxon’s mother Amanda Saulter.

Marty Lyons played in 147 games for the New York Jets during the 1970’s and 80’s. He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 for his time at the University of Alabama.

Lyons used his platform in New York to build his foundation, which was founded in 1982. Marty’s goal is to fulfill the special wishes of children who have been diagnosed as having a terminal or life-threatening illness. He accomplished that goal with the Saulter family.

“I do this to make a difference in peoples lives. It often reflects back to you and you feel good about it. If you feel good in your heart, while making a difference, that is all that matter,”said Lyons.

Jaxon is only three and has already been through so much in his life. It is an opportunity like this that truly makes his family forever grateful.

“I can’t even put into words how excited and how thrilled we are to have this opportunity. We are so grateful for the Marty Lyons foundation for putting us in a place where we’ll be able to take him to meet Mickey Mouse. We will get to see all that joy and magic that is Disney through him,”said Amanda Saulter.

Now, that Jaxon has already taken the first step to conquering his life long journey of spina bifida , I asked him what is next? His answer was pretty simple.

“Disney,” said Jaxon.