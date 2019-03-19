High school basketball player awake in hospital after fall

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — School officials say a North Carolina high school basketball player who’s been hospitalized since falling in a state playoff semifinal game has regained consciousness, but is suffering from short-term memory loss.

News outlets report that Southwest Guilford High School senior Christian Martin started talking toward the end of the week. The school in High Point posted an update about him Sunday on Facebook. He had been sedated in critical but stable condition.

Coach Guy Shavers says Martin’s fall “a freak accident.” He was attempting a dunk March 9 when his hand got caught in the net and he fell to the floor and landed on his head. The 6-foot, 3-inch player was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Southwest Guilford won the state championship on Saturday.