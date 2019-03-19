New date set for Columbus County Sheriff contest meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The date of a meeting surrounding the question of who should be sheriff in Columbus County has been moved up.

The new hearing is set for Thursday, March 21 in Raleigh after the original hearing on March 25 was canceled. In the hearing the State Board of Elections will be considering whether additional findings should be made at the county board level as it pertains to a candidates residency as well as other possible issues in the race, according to the press release.

Jody Greene was sworn in as sheriff back in December, but the race was never certified.

Former sheriff Lewis Hatcher filed a lawsuit, which the two sides settled. They agreed Hatcher would drop his suit if Greene would not perform the day to day operations as sheriff while the matter is pending before the State Board of Elections.