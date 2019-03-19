North Carolina boy collects supplies for animal shelter on his birthday

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Most kids want to receive gifts on their birthday, but a 7-year-old in Pitt County used his birthday to give gifts to animals at a shelter.

Bryson Woolverton celebrated his 7th birthday this weekend, but instead of asking for birthday presents, he asked his family and friends to help him collect supplies, toys, and treats for Pitt County Animal Services.

- Advertisement -

Bryson had a dog and cat themed birthday party, where his guests were able to adopt either a stuffed puppy or kitten, complete with adoption papers.

They played “Pin the Tail on the Llama” and gave out party favors, including cow tails and Scooby Snacks.

Read more here.