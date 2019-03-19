Pender County commissioners & school board host joint work session

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of the historic Penderlea auditorium, and purchasing land for a new school. Those were just some topics discussed at a joint work session between the Pender County Board of Commissioners and the Pender County School Board.

Hurricane recovery and after-action plans, economy and budget outlook, and new county water connections to schools were also talked about.

Commission Chair George Brown says the county is closer to obtaining the old Penderlea gym and auditorium, and turning it into a public space.

They also discussed the possibility of purchasing 22 acres in Long Creek for a potential future school.

“About half of our taxes in Pender County, our property taxes, actually go to the schools in some way, shape, form or fashion. Whether it’s to pay for property, or needs for the schools, or teacher supplements, or whatever,” Brown said. “So I think it’s important that the two boards have a good relationship and understand the problems we are both facing.”

Also discussed was artificial turf versus grass on athletic fields, buying radios and repeaters for the schools, and more.