Sunset Beach to join lawsuit against seismic testing, passes resolution

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach took steps on Tuesday morning to join the lawsuit against seismic testing off the Carolina coast.

In December, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from allowing companies to to conduct seismic airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunset Beach Town Council directed their attorney to file an Amicus brief in the suit against seismic testing and offshore drilling.

Council also passed a resolution opposing offshore drilling and seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean waters off the coast of NC and disseminate it to State and National legislative representatives, NC coastal communities, and appropriate Federal agencies.