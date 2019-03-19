Wilmington Police now using high tech DNA collection system

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department has become the second law enforcement agency in our area to purchase a new piece of equipment to help collect DNA.

The Microbial Vacuum system, known as M-Vac, collects more forensic DNA material from the evidence than traditional methods. It sprays down and vacuums up a sterile solution from the evidence surface collecting the DNA material.

The system arrived in January. Crime scene personnel have now been trained on how to operate the system.

“We realize the importance of investing in cutting edge technology in order to solve crime”, said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous. “This technology will help us with open and cold cases.”

The agency began its research into the system after working with Lisa Valentino, the sister of the late Allison Foy, who was killed in Wilmington in 2008. Valentino helped Wilmington investigators find a nearby lab that used the technology.

A short while later the Wilmington Police Department decided to purchase the system.

While the system wasn’t able to help with Foy’s unsolved murder, police investigators believe it will help with others.

“Ms. Valentino’s dedication and commitment to solving her sister’s murder will help to shine a light on unsolved crimes in our community.”

City Council approved the purchase of the M-Vac last year which cost about $38,000.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office purchased the system over the summer, becoming the first in our area to get their hands on this new technology.