HARRISON, AR (WWAY)–The offense continued to roll for the Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball team on Wednesday night at the Junior College National Championships. The Sea Devils used a big first half and held off North Iowa Area in the second half for the 116-105 win.

CFCC with the win advances to the National semifinals on Friday night. The Sea Devils will once again be the higher seed as they meet up with the No.3 seed Kansas City Community College.

The semifinal game is set for a 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off from Harrison, AR.