Arrest made in Wilmington shooting that injured man

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is charged in a shooting that happened one week ago.

Wilmington Police and members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Quaneil Hasson Allen, 20, on Tuesday night. He is charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and a parole violation.

Officers responded to the area of 6th and Meares Street on March 12 around 2:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting. That’s where they found a 28-year-old man shot.

EMS transported the victim, who had serious injuries, to New Hanover County Regional Medical Center.

Allen is currently being held at the New Hanover County Jail without bond.