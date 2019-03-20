Cape Fear CC men’s basketball sees their season end, while Sea Devil women advance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team saw their season end on Tuesday in the Sweet 16 of the Junior College National tournament.

The Sea Devils shot the basketball well, but couldn’t keep up with Northwest Florida State. CFCC fell to the Raiders, 95-75. Donte Tatum finished with 16 points for the Sea Devils in his final JUCO game.

The Sea Devil women had no problem shooting the basketball in their first game of the National tournament. CFCC blew past their first round opponent Metropolitan College, 91-55. They now advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, where they will meet the No.2 seed North Iowa Area at 8:00 P.M. CT.