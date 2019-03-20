Carolina Beach man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen during sleepover

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Carolina Beach man will spend between 15 and 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl during a sleepover.

Herman Dawson, 46, pleaded guilty to statutory sex offense, taking indecent

liberties with children, sexual exploitation of minor, felony secret peeping, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was a friend of the defendant’s daughter. Prosecutors say on the night of the offense, the defendant’s daughter invited her friends to a sleepover, where Dawson

provided alcohol to all the girls who were present. The defendant sexually assaulted the victim in the middle of night and also took pictures of the victim’s body after the assault without her knowledge.

The photographs were found on the defendant’s phone in a hidden app. With the assistance of the National Computer Forensics Institute, the Carolina Beach Police Department was able to recover thehidden images of the victim on his phone.

The defendant entered his guilty plea on the second day of his trial, after the jury had been selected but before the victim had to testify.

Dawson will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release

from prison.