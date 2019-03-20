Carolinas Classic takes center stage in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High quality basketball is back in the Cape Fear this weekend at Hoggard high school.

The Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball game will be held in Wilmington this year at Hoggard high school on Saturday the 23rd. The game features the best seniors in both girls and boys basketball from the states of North and South Carolina.

The rosters and coaching staffs have been released and a few local faces will be taking part. East Bladen girls basketball coach Patty Evers picked up her 500th win earlier this season and now will be the head coach for the North Carolina girls team in the Carolinas Classic.

UNCW men’s basketball commit Imajae Dodd will play on the North Carolina boys roster.

All ticket proceeds from the event will be donated to Access of Wilmington, supporting the Miracle League, Project SOAR, and Access Fit.