Domestic incident led to shelter-in-place at Wrightsboro Elementary

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school had to shelter-in-place in place for hours Wednesday afternoon because of a domestic incident that happened off campus.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said a man threatened a woman with whom he had a relationship and her child. That child attends Wrightsboro Elementary.

Brewer said while no threat was made against the school, deputies increased their presence at the school while they searched for the man.

A school spokeswoman said the shelter-in-place went into place at 11:30 a.m. and lasted until the school dismissed.

Brewer said as of Wednesday afternoon, they had not located the suspect, so an additional school resource officer helped coordinate dismissal.

The school district said Wrightboro’s principal notified parents through an automated calling system.

Brewer said they will make plans for Thursday if the suspect is not found. There is a warrant out for the man for communicating threats.