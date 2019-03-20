Former UNC chancellor Carol Folt to become next president of USC

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will become the new president of the University of Southern California.

Her appointment was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday morning. She will take office on July 1.

Folt will become the first female president in USC’s 139-year history.

Her last day at UNC was Jan. 31.

She shocked the UNC System Board of Governors in January when she announced that she was stepping down and ordered the removal of the base of the Confederate monument Silent Sam in one fell swoop.

She planned to stay on through the Spring semester, but the Board of Governors accelerated her departure.

