Jaylen Fornes & Ty Taylor leaving UNCW men’s basketball program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Earlier this week Jaylen Fornes and Ty Taylor announced that they will be transferring from the UNCW men’s basketball program.

Fornes a junior, has spent the past three season with UNCW. The Pamlico County native averaged 7.2 points per game this season for the Seahawks.

- Advertisement -

Ty Taylor started in just six games for UNCW men’s basketball this season, but he did play in all 33 games.

Assuming no other changes happen for UNCW, the Seahawks will return seven players for the 2019-2020 season.