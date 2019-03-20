Leland man charged after teen dies from alcohol poisoning

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after police say an underage girl died from alcohol poisoning in December.

Leland Police say the department investigated the death of 18-year-old Katelyn Lea Barnes who was at a home on Woodford Road around 2:00 p.m. on December 18.

Following an autopsy and toxicology screening, police determined she died from acute ethanol toxicity.

Troy Lee Benson, 48, of Woodford Road is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Giving Spirituous Liquor to a person less than 21 years of age.

Benson was served with warrants Tuesday and was transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center, where he received a $50,000 secured bond.

He has since bonded out.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berry at the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.