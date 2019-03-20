Lock and Dam 2 Recreational Area could stay closed until early fall

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District has closed the recreational area at Lock and Dam No. 2 on the Cape Fear River located near Elizabethtown.

A press release states the primary reason for this closure is to provide sufficient time to complete construction of repairs downstream of the dam.

“Turbulence resulting from water flowing over the dam has scoured out a deep hole in the river bottom downstream from the dam,” officials say. “Without these repairs, the scour hole could continue to encroach on the dam and could ultimately threaten the dam’s structural integrity.”

The scour hole is a dam safety-related repair that must be completed to ensure the integrity of the dam. To date, the repairs have involved using heavy equipment plus on-site storage and placement rock into the scour hole. Dump trucks and other equipment coming and going into the site have made the ramp unusable and unsafe for the public, and has created a hazard for the public from entering the recreational area until all construction has been completed.

The construction completion is heavily dependent upon weather and other factors such as river flood levels.

High river levels and frequent flooding from September 2018 to date have already impacted the expected schedule of completion. Also, in-water construction activities will cease between March 15 and June 1 to accommodate sensitive anadromous fish activity in the project area.

The recreation area and boat ramp will remain closed to the public until completion of construction sometime late summer or early fall. The closure will affect access to the entire recreation area including the picnic shelter, fishing pier/boat ramp, and both parking areas.

“We understand that this is a very important recreation area to the local public and to

Elizabethtown, and we regret that the area must be closed,” the press release states. “However, we will make every effort to complete the work and reopen this area to the public as quickly as possible.”