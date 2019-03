WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A man is charged in a stabbing after the victim showed up in the emergency room at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Wilmington Police arrested Lamont Wortham, 29, on Tuesday night in connection to a stabbing that happened in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

Wortham is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He is being held under a $50,000 bond. Police say the victim is in stable condition.