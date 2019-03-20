Myrtle Beach ranked among fattest cities in America

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wallet Hub has released their list of the Fattest Cities in America and just making the top 20? Myrtle Beach.

Wallet Hub compared 100 of the most populated US metro areas to get the results.

Myrtle Beach ranked last on the list of 20 and McAllen, Texas took the number one spot.

Some good news for North Carolina, no cities in our state made the top 20.

In fact, the McAllen, Texas metro area has the highest share of physically inactive adults at 36.9 percent.

That is 2.3 times higher than in Raleigh which has the lowest at 16 percent.