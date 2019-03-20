NC Black film festival set for this weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY-TV) — The NC Black Film festival kicks off in Wilmington tomorrow and we sat down with a local filmmaker and the director of the event to learn more. Festival Director Charlon Turner says they are excited to see Black films highlighted in our area. Turner says there will be a lot to do for everyone. The festival kicks off Thursday evening at 6pm with a cinemixer which is the opening reception, and their opening film. There will be films and activities March 21-24 for a full list visit http://www.blackartsalliance.org/